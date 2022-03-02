Patrick E. Bowe Sells 16,250 Shares of The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) Stock

The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Rating) CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 16,250 shares of Andersons stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.75, for a total value of $727,187.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of ANDE stock opened at $44.56 on Wednesday. The Andersons, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.07 and a 52-week high of $46.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Get Andersons alerts:

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.48. Andersons had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 0.82%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Andersons, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Andersons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.45%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Andersons by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,529,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $214,057,000 after acquiring an additional 353,839 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Andersons by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,578,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $109,252,000 after buying an additional 72,119 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Andersons by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,110,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,182,000 after buying an additional 24,825 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in Andersons by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,002,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,901,000 after buying an additional 76,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Andersons by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 718,751 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,943,000 after buying an additional 2,121 shares in the last quarter. 75.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ANDE shares. Stephens upgraded Andersons from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Andersons from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Andersons from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Andersons presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.25.

About Andersons (Get Rating)

The Andersons, Inc is an agriculturally rooted diversified company, which engages in railcar leasing and repair, turf products production, and consumer retailing. It operates through the following business segments: Trade, Ethanol, Plant Nutrient, and Rail. The Trade segment specializes in the movement of physical commodities such as whole grains, grains products, feed ingredients, frac sand, domestic fuel products, and other agricultural commodities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Andersons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andersons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.