PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.34 EPS

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The software maker reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.34, MarketWatch Earnings reports. PAR Technology had a negative net margin of 24.30% and a negative return on equity of 17.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.37) earnings per share.
PAR Technology stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.13. 10,579 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 485,533. PAR Technology has a 52-week low of $33.21 and a 52-week high of $90.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.92 and a beta of 1.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.86. The company has a quick ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAR. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in PAR Technology by 247.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 95,350 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,669,000 after acquiring an additional 67,920 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in PAR Technology by 21.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,631 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $900,000 after acquiring an additional 2,614 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in PAR Technology by 19.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,954 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in PAR Technology by 39.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,351 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in PAR Technology by 421.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,445 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 3,593 shares during the last quarter.
About PAR Technology
PAR Technology Corp. engages in the provision of software and hardware support services for the hospitality industry. It operates through the Restaurant/Retail and Government segments. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) software, hardware, back-office software, systems, services, and integrated technical solutions to the restaurant and retail industries.
