PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.34 EPS

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The software maker reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.34, MarketWatch Earnings reports. PAR Technology had a negative net margin of 24.30% and a negative return on equity of 17.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.37) earnings per share.

PAR Technology stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.13. 10,579 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 485,533. PAR Technology has a 52-week low of $33.21 and a 52-week high of $90.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.92 and a beta of 1.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.86. The company has a quick ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAR. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in PAR Technology by 247.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 95,350 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,669,000 after acquiring an additional 67,920 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in PAR Technology by 21.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,631 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $900,000 after acquiring an additional 2,614 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in PAR Technology by 19.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,954 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in PAR Technology by 39.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,351 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in PAR Technology by 421.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,445 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 3,593 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PAR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PAR Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of PAR Technology from $100.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of PAR Technology from $110.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of PAR Technology from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.80.

PAR Technology Corp. engages in the provision of software and hardware support services for the hospitality industry. It operates through the Restaurant/Retail and Government segments. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) software, hardware, back-office software, systems, services, and integrated technical solutions to the restaurant and retail industries.

