Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) Price Target Lowered to $14.00 at Mizuho

Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE – Get Rating) had its target price cut by analysts at Mizuho from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 52.51% from the stock’s previous close.

PTVE has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America upgraded Pactiv Evergreen from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Pactiv Evergreen from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pactiv Evergreen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Pactiv Evergreen from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pactiv Evergreen has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.38.

PTVE stock opened at $9.18 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.50 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. Pactiv Evergreen has a fifty-two week low of $9.01 and a fifty-two week high of $17.31.

Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Pactiv Evergreen had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 14.88%. Equities analysts anticipate that Pactiv Evergreen will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Pactiv Evergreen by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,990,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,965,000 after buying an additional 64,330 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 4,120,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,242,000 after acquiring an additional 39,414 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 3.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,437,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,804,000 after acquiring an additional 119,501 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,899,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,772,000 after acquiring an additional 23,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Pactiv Evergreen by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,195,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,845,000 after purchasing an additional 39,798 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.29% of the company’s stock.

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, dinnerware, and other products.

