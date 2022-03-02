Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.000-$3.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.350. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.20 billion-$9.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.78 billion.

OMI stock opened at $43.21 on Wednesday. Owens & Minor has a twelve month low of $29.31 and a twelve month high of $49.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.86 and a 200 day moving average of $39.47.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. Owens & Minor had a return on equity of 35.76% and a net margin of 2.26%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Owens & Minor will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OMI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup raised Owens & Minor from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Owens & Minor from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Owens & Minor from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Owens & Minor currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $50.00.

In other news, COO Jeffrey T. Jochims sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.80, for a total value of $298,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.65% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Owens & Minor by 88.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 397,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,840,000 after purchasing an additional 186,210 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Owens & Minor by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 247,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,775,000 after purchasing an additional 5,186 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Owens & Minor by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 223,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,732,000 after purchasing an additional 6,407 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Owens & Minor by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 217,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Owens & Minor by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 100,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,354,000 after acquiring an additional 2,352 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.30% of the company’s stock.

Owens & Minor, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare solutions. It operates through the Global Solutions and Global Products segments. The Global Solutions segment consists of the United States distribution, outsourced logistics, and value-added services businesses. The Global Products segment manufactures and sources medical surgical products through production and kitting operations.

