Overseas Shipholding Group (OSG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, March 9th. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Overseas Shipholding Group stock opened at $2.08 on Wednesday. Overseas Shipholding Group has a 12 month low of $1.64 and a 12 month high of $3.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $181.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 0.43.

In other Overseas Shipholding Group news, CEO Samuel H. Norton acquired 26,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.89 per share, with a total value of $50,028.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Samuel H. Norton purchased 16,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.67 per share, with a total value of $28,161.21. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 78,333 shares of company stock valued at $136,990. Company insiders own 5.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Overseas Shipholding Group by 107.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 7,508 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Overseas Shipholding Group by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 203,117 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 8,074 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Overseas Shipholding Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,172,434 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 8,764 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Overseas Shipholding Group by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 244,243 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 20,719 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Overseas Shipholding Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 63.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Overseas Shipholding Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc engages in the provision of energy transportation services for crude oil and petroleum products in the U.S. Flag markets. It operates Articulated Tug Barges (ATB), lightering ATBs, shuttle tankers, Medium Range (MR) tankers, and non-Jones Act MR tankers that participate in the maritime security program.

