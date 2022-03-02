Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,347 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Outset Medical were worth $2,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Outset Medical by 26.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,830,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,821,000 after acquiring an additional 999,308 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 55.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,276,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,527,000 after purchasing an additional 813,138 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Outset Medical by 202.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,251,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,548,000 after purchasing an additional 837,654 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Outset Medical by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,011,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,992,000 after purchasing an additional 297,368 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Outset Medical by 170.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 924,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,223,000 after buying an additional 583,371 shares during the last quarter.

In other Outset Medical news, CEO Leslie Trigg sold 42,500 shares of Outset Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total value of $2,001,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Steven S. Williamson sold 2,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total value of $86,047.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,284 shares of company stock valued at $3,673,665 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Outset Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Outset Medical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Outset Medical from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th.

Shares of OM stock opened at $43.61 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.94. Outset Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.29 and a twelve month high of $61.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.14 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a current ratio of 7.93, a quick ratio of 9.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

