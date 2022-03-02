Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) Shares Sold by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP lowered its stake in shares of Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT – Get Rating) by 73.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 71,268 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Outfront Media were worth $634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 41.5% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,350,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,452,000 after acquiring an additional 396,307 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 78.9% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Outfront Media in the third quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Outfront Media by 30.9% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 21,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 5,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new stake in Outfront Media in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,259,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Outfront Media alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Outfront Media from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on Outfront Media from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Outfront Media from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.67.

Outfront Media stock opened at $26.32 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. Outfront Media Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.49 and a 12 month high of $28.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.41. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 1,316.00 and a beta of 1.75.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.09). Outfront Media had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 3.83%. The business had revenue of $464.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Outfront Media Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from Outfront Media’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. Outfront Media’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2,000.00%.

Outfront Media Profile (Get Rating)

OUTFRONT Media, Inc engages in the provision of leasing services of advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. Its inventory consists of billboard displays, which are primarily located on the most heavily traveled highways and roadways; and transit advertising displays operated under exclusive multi-year contracts with municipalities in large cities across the U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OUT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Outfront Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outfront Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.