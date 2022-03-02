OTC:SRAIF (OTC:SRAIF) Cut to “Reduce” at Cheuvreux

OTC:SRAIF (OTC:SRAIF – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Cheuvreux from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Shares of SRAIF stock opened at $42.35 on Monday.

