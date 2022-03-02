OTC:SRAIF (OTC:SRAIF) Cut to “Reduce” at Cheuvreux

OTC:SRAIF (OTC:SRAIF – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Cheuvreux from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
Shares of SRAIF stock opened at $42.35 on Monday.
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on OTC:SRAIF (SRAIF)
- A Member of the Silent Majority? 4 Best Politically Conservative ETFs
- Golden Opportunities: 3 Ways to Play Surging Gold Prices
- Institutions Buy The Dips In Freshpet
- A Tasty Opportunity For Shares Of Wendy’s
- 3 Millennials Stocks on the Comeback Trail
Receive News & Ratings for OTC:SRAIF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OTC:SRAIF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.