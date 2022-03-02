Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management Purchases 17,280 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management increased its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 31.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,552 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,280 shares during the quarter. Amgen comprises about 3.6% of Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management’s holdings in Amgen were worth $16,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the third quarter worth approximately $239,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 11.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 106,837 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,042,000 after acquiring an additional 11,189 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,040,932 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,447,476,000 after acquiring an additional 80,922 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the second quarter worth approximately $1,429,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 148.8% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,574 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,821,000 after acquiring an additional 6,923 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.53% of the company’s stock.

AMGN has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $194.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Tuesday. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Amgen from $234.00 to $216.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Amgen from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $228.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $235.12.

AMGN traded up $4.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $229.87. 111,595 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,416,045. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $226.80 and its 200 day moving average is $218.07. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $198.64 and a 52 week high of $261.00.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.11 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 22.68% and a return on equity of 120.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $1.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.27%.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

