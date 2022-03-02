Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management Buys 3,580 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management boosted its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 95,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 3,580 shares during the period. United Parcel Service accounts for approximately 4.5% of Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $20,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Family Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.3% in the third quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 15.0% in the third quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 383 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.0% in the third quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 4,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 8.6% in the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 630 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.2% in the third quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 56.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Juan R. Perez sold 12,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total transaction of $2,905,125.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 5,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total value of $1,291,631.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 25,661 shares of company stock valued at $5,652,218. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UPS stock traded up $6.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $212.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,343,872. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $212.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $203.33. The company has a market capitalization of $184.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.13. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $157.55 and a fifty-two week high of $233.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.49. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 127.98% and a net margin of 6.92%. The firm had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.94%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on UPS shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $248.00 price objective on United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Loop Capital upped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $226.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $243.00 price target on United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.48.

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

