Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Sets New 1-Year High at $38.95

Shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $38.95 and last traded at $38.88, with a volume of 74621 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.46.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OGN. Zacks Investment Research cut Organon & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Organon & Co. from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Organon & Co. has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.56.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.14. The firm has a market cap of $9.94 billion and a PE ratio of 7.04.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.13. Organon & Co. had a return on equity of 411.54% and a net margin of 21.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Organon & Co. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.05%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OGN. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Organon & Co. by 1,137.1% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,281,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,184,000 after buying an additional 4,854,678 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the second quarter valued at approximately $107,090,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the second quarter valued at approximately $76,320,000. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 1,824.5% during the fourth quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd now owns 2,604,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,479,000. 68.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

