Orca Gold (CVE:ORG) Trading Up 40%

Shares of Orca Gold Inc. (CVE:ORG – Get Rating) traded up 40% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.81 and last traded at C$0.77. 1,532,756 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 797% from the average session volume of 170,834 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.55.
The firm has a market capitalization of C$212.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.49.
Orca Gold Company Profile (CVE:ORG)
Featured Stories
- Pilgrim’s Pride Stock is Sprouting
- A Member of the Silent Majority? 4 Best Politically Conservative ETFs
- Golden Opportunities: 3 Ways to Play Surging Gold Prices
- A Tasty Opportunity For Shares Of Wendy’s
- Institutions Buy The Dips In Freshpet
Receive News & Ratings for Orca Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orca Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.