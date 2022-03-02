Orca Gold (CVE:ORG) Trading Up 40%

Shares of Orca Gold Inc. (CVE:ORG – Get Rating) traded up 40% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.81 and last traded at C$0.77. 1,532,756 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 797% from the average session volume of 170,834 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.55.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$212.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.49.

Get Orca Gold alerts:

Orca Gold Company Profile (CVE:ORG)

Orca Gold Inc, a resource company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Africa. It principally owns 70% interests in the Block 14 Gold Project covering an area of 2,170 square kilometers located in the Republic of the Sudan. Orca Gold Inc was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Orca Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orca Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.