OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $63.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.99 million. OraSure Technologies had a negative return on equity of 5.83% and a negative net margin of 9.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 EPS.

Shares of OSUR opened at $7.70 on Wednesday. OraSure Technologies has a 52-week low of $7.00 and a 52-week high of $13.57. The company has a market capitalization of $554.93 million, a PE ratio of -24.06 and a beta of -0.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.74. The company has a quick ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Get OraSure Technologies alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,817 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 4,810 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 70.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,837 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 7,799 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of OraSure Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $219,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of OraSure Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $416,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,865 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 4,506 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on OSUR shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on OraSure Technologies from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised OraSure Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on OraSure Technologies from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

OraSure Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

OraSure Technologies, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of point of care diagnostic tests and molecular collection devices designed to detect or diagnose critical medical conditions. It operates through the OSUR and DNAG segments. The OSUR segment offer oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for OraSure Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OraSure Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.