Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Stock Position Trimmed by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. decreased its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,363 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,406 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 8,113 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth $737,000. Aspen Investment Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 105.3% in the third quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 10,672 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 5,475 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 0.6% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 119,240 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $10,390,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period. Finally, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 3.5% during the third quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 5,091 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

ORCL opened at $76.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $202.98 billion, a PE ratio of 22.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $82.84 and a 200-day moving average of $89.09. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $65.31 and a 52-week high of $106.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. Oracle had a return on equity of 1,087.71% and a net margin of 24.79%. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to repurchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.10%.

In other Oracle news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.27, for a total value of $2,678,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 20,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.69, for a total value of $1,837,030.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ORCL. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Oracle from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $110.00 price objective on Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Oracle from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.96.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

