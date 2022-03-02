Opium (OPIUM) Trading Down 8.5% Over Last 7 Days

Opium (CURRENCY:OPIUM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 2nd. Opium has a market cap of $2.44 million and approximately $129,748.00 worth of Opium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Opium has traded down 8.5% against the dollar. One Opium coin can currently be bought for $0.59 or 0.00001328 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Opium Profile

Opium’s genesis date was January 25th, 2021. Opium’s official Twitter account is @Opium_Network . The Reddit community for Opium is https://reddit.com/r/opium_network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Opium protocol is a universal protocol to create, settle and trade virtually all derivatives and financial instruments in a professional and trustless way. It allows anyone to build custom exchange-traded products on top of the Ethereum blockchain. Once created, they can be traded freely via a network of relayers and will be priced according to supply and demand. The Opium Network is a learning ecosystem that can work with the custom logic of both derivatives and oracles. All created positions are represented by ERC-721o tokens that are specially designed for trading financial instruments and can be combined into portfolios and natively traded in combined orders. At the same time, these tokens are backward compatible with the ERC-721 token standard and can be used in existing ecosystems. “

