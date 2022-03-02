Oncolytics Biotech (ONCY) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of ONCY opened at $1.67 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.88. Oncolytics Biotech has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $4.83. The stock has a market cap of $94.44 million, a PE ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 2.33.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ONCY shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Oncolytics Biotech from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Oncolytics Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Oncolytics Biotech from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th.
Oncolytics Biotech Company Profile (Get Rating)
Oncolytics Biotech, Inc engages in the development of immuno-oncolytic virus for the treatment of solid tumors and hematological malignancies. It offers a non-pathogenic, properietary isolate of the reovirus that induce selective tumor lysis, and promotes an inflamed tumor phenotype through innate and adaptive immune responses.
