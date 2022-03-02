Oncolytics Biotech (ONCY) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of ONCY opened at $1.67 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.88. Oncolytics Biotech has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $4.83. The stock has a market cap of $94.44 million, a PE ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 2.33.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ONCY shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Oncolytics Biotech from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Oncolytics Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Oncolytics Biotech from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oncolytics Biotech by 461.2% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 95,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 78,347 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oncolytics Biotech by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 235,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 25,578 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Oncolytics Biotech by 29.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 6,101 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oncolytics Biotech by 71.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 8,529 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Oncolytics Biotech by 79.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 83,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 36,874 shares in the last quarter. 1.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oncolytics Biotech Company Profile (Get Rating)

Oncolytics Biotech, Inc engages in the development of immuno-oncolytic virus for the treatment of solid tumors and hematological malignancies. It offers a non-pathogenic, properietary isolate of the reovirus that induce selective tumor lysis, and promotes an inflamed tumor phenotype through innate and adaptive immune responses.

