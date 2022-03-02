ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.170-$-0.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $47 million-$48 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $52.04 million.ON24 also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.640-$-0.580 EPS.

NYSE:ONTF traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,014,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,364. The company has a quick ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $634.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.09. ON24 has a twelve month low of $11.20 and a twelve month high of $61.90.

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.06. ON24 had a negative net margin of 2.56% and a positive return on equity of 0.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that ON24 will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ONTF shares. William Blair cut shares of ON24 from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of ON24 from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler cut shares of ON24 from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird cut shares of ON24 from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ON24 from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ON24 currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.00.

In related news, insider Jayesh Sahasi sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.51, for a total transaction of $1,225,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in ON24 by 265,285.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 37,140 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in ON24 by 167.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 38,904 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in ON24 by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 6,272 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in ON24 in the fourth quarter worth about $442,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in ON24 by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the period. 57.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ON24 Company Profile (Get Rating)

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Virtual Environment, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions, including ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

