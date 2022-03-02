Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.750-$3.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.39 billion-$1.41 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.30 billion.Omnicell also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.650-$0.720 EPS.

Shares of OMCL traded up $1.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $134.16. 396,476 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 455,363. Omnicell has a 52 week low of $118.81 and a 52 week high of $187.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 81.79, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.16.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92. Omnicell had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 6.88%. The company had revenue of $311.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.07 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Omnicell will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on OMCL shares. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Omnicell from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Omnicell from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $184.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Omnicell from $203.00 to $188.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Omnicell from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Omnicell from $188.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $187.71.

In other Omnicell news, CAO Joseph Brian Spears sold 1,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.14, for a total value of $213,564.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 8,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.15, for a total value of $1,542,854.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,759 shares of company stock valued at $1,944,442. Corporate insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Omnicell by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 203,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,653,000 after purchasing an additional 12,850 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG lifted its position in shares of Omnicell by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 193,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,830,000 after buying an additional 39,638 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Omnicell by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 63,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,530,000 after buying an additional 2,092 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Omnicell by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 35,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,453,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Omnicell by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,316,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter.

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

