Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Shares Purchased by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,819 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $1,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 16,635 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,757,000 after acquiring an additional 2,755 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 91,080 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,046,000 after acquiring an additional 26,578 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 197.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 19,002 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,434,000 after acquiring an additional 12,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 212.8% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 18,133 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,186,000 after acquiring an additional 12,336 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ODFL stock opened at $310.12 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52 week low of $211.77 and a 52 week high of $373.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.62 billion, a PE ratio of 34.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $316.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $318.36.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.15. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This is a boost from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.00%.

A number of analysts have commented on ODFL shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $300.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $336.00 to $335.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $380.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $395.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $360.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $322.65.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services. Its services also include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting, and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

