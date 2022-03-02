Offerpad (NYSE:OPAD) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Offerpad (NYSE:OPAD – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is 10.00.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Offerpad in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Offerpad in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Offerpad in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Offerpad from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Offerpad in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.
Offerpad stock opened at 5.11 on Wednesday. Offerpad has a 52 week low of 2.96 and a 52 week high of 20.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of 4.76.
Offerpad Company Profile (Get Rating)
OfferPad Inc provide tech-enabled platform for buying and selling residential real estate. OfferPad Inc, formerly known as Supernova Partners Acquisition Company Inc, is based in CHANDLER, Ariz.
