OCI (OTCMKTS:OCINF) Short Interest Update

OCI (OTCMKTS:OCINF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,700 shares, a decrease of 96.0% from the January 31st total of 561,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 227.0 days.

OCINF remained flat at $$28.30 during trading on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.27. OCI has a 12-month low of $21.54 and a 12-month high of $29.10.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on OCINF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on OCI in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded OCI from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on OCI in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

OCI NV is a holding company, which engages production and distribution of natural gas-based fertilizers and industrial chemicals through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Methanol U.S., Methanol Europe, Nitrogen U.S., Nitrogen Europe, Fertiglobe, and Othesr. The Methanol U.S.

