Ocean Bio-Chem (NASDAQ:OBCI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ocean Bio-Chem (NASDAQ:OBCI – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Ocean Bio-Chem stock opened at $8.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 6.12 and a quick ratio of 3.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.86 million, a PE ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 0.32. Ocean Bio-Chem has a 52-week low of $7.85 and a 52-week high of $15.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.95.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AltraVue Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Ocean Bio-Chem by 36.2% in the third quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 129,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 34,420 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ocean Bio-Chem in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ocean Bio-Chem in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Ocean Bio-Chem by 637.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 9,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Ocean Bio-Chem by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 79,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 1,988 shares during the last quarter. 8.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc manufactures, markets and distributes appearance, performance and maintenance products under the Star brite and Star Tron brand names. The firm also manufactures and distributes disinfectant, sanitizing and deodorizing products under the Performacide and Star brite brand names. It serves the marine, automotive, power sports, recreational vehicle and outdoor power equipment markets.

