Ocado Group plc (OTCMKTS:OCDGF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Ocado Group plc (OTCMKTS:OCDGF – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1,725.00.

Several analysts have issued reports on OCDGF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a report on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Ocado Group in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Ocado Group from GBX 1,750 ($23.48) to GBX 1,650 ($22.14) in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Ocado Group from GBX 1,990 ($26.70) to GBX 1,800 ($24.15) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

Get Ocado Group alerts:

OCDGF stock opened at $17.50 on Wednesday. Ocado Group has a 52 week low of $15.57 and a 52 week high of $31.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.78.

Ocado Group Plc engages in the operation of online grocery supermarket. It operates through the following segments: Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. The Retail segment provides online grocery and general merchandise offerings to customers within the UK. The UK Solutions & Logistics segment reflects contracts with the Ocado Retail joint venture and Morrisons, inclusive of both solutions contracts and service agreements with Ocado Logistics for the provision of third party logistics and other services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ocado Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocado Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.