NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,514 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 6,029 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 2,907 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,326 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 10,173 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,992,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NVDA traded up $5.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $240.22. The company had a trading volume of 631,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,355,352. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a current ratio of 6.65. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $115.67 and a 1-year high of $346.47. The company has a market cap of $600.55 billion, a PE ratio of 61.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $259.27 and a 200-day moving average of $254.86.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.10. NVIDIA had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.07%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.16%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on NVDA shares. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $185.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Bank of America boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Raymond James boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $225.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on NVIDIA from $389.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $335.08.

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.05, for a total value of $74,606.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 41,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.50, for a total transaction of $12,922,266.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 482,012 shares of company stock valued at $146,035,270 in the last 90 days. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

