Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUO) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUO – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a drop of 64.5% from the January 31st total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $14.84 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.27. Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $14.27 and a 12-month high of $16.85.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.049 per share. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund by 98.9% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,011 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $82,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund by 200.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 8,419 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 5,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,385 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Ohio. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds.

