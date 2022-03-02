Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUO) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUO – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a drop of 64.5% from the January 31st total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $14.84 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.27. Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $14.27 and a 12-month high of $16.85.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.049 per share. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th.
Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Ohio. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds.
