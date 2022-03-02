Nuveen NASDAQ 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NYSEARCA:QQQX) Trading Down 0.4%

Nuveen NASDAQ 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NYSEARCA:QQQX – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $25.62 and last traded at $25.76. 106,512 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 184,908 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.87.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.69.

About Nuveen NASDAQ 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NYSEARCA:QQQX)

Nuveen NASDAQ 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to seek attractive total return with less volatility than the Nasdaq 100 Index. The company was founded on January 30, 2007 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

