Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 91.7% from the January 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of JMM stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.70. 119 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,491. Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund has a 1 year low of $6.52 and a 1 year high of $7.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.09.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund by 12.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 1,971 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund by 58.8% in the third quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 21,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 7,938 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund by 0.3% in the third quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 3,873,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,080,000 after buying an additional 12,128 shares during the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 39,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 3,534 shares in the last quarter. 61.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (Get Rating)

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

