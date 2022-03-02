Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NEV) Short Interest Down 70.3% in February

Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NEV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a decrease of 70.3% from the January 31st total of 23,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 71,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
NYSE:NEV traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $13.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,950. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.58. Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund has a one year low of $13.26 and a one year high of $17.65.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a $0.056 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%.
About Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund (Get Rating)
Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund is a closed-end investment fund which, provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax and to enhance portfolio value and total return. Its secondary objective is to enhance portfolio value and total return. The fund invests in municipal securities that are exempt from federal income taxes.
