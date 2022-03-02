Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NEV) Short Interest Down 70.3% in February

Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NEV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a decrease of 70.3% from the January 31st total of 23,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 71,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NYSE:NEV traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $13.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,950. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.58. Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund has a one year low of $13.26 and a one year high of $17.65.

Get Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a $0.056 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEV. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund by 10.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 72,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after buying an additional 6,958 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund by 73.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 56,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 24,164 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund by 43.6% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 25,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 7,838 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund by 259.3% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 288,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,575,000 after purchasing an additional 208,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund by 1.1% in the third quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 166,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter.

About Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund (Get Rating)

Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund is a closed-end investment fund which, provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax and to enhance portfolio value and total return. Its secondary objective is to enhance portfolio value and total return. The fund invests in municipal securities that are exempt from federal income taxes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.