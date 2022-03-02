Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Acquired by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horrell Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Nucor by 0.3% during the third quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,905,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in Nucor by 1.2% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 8,454 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Nucor by 9.9% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in Nucor by 3.3% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Nucor by 6.0% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.62, for a total transaction of $924,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NUE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Nucor from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Nucor from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Citigroup cut shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Nucor from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nucor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.08.

NUE stock opened at $131.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Nucor Co. has a 52 week low of $59.46 and a 52 week high of $136.96.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $7.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.83 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.45 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 97.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 16.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Nucor announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 2nd that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to buy up to 13% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.55%.

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

