NTT DATA Co. (OTCMKTS:NTDTY) Short Interest Down 72.2% in February

NTT DATA Co. (OTCMKTS:NTDTY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 72.2% from the January 31st total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NTDTY remained flat at $$18.88 during trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 165 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,814. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.19. NTT DATA has a 1 year low of $15.06 and a 1 year high of $22.30. The company has a market capitalization of $26.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.73.

NTT DATA (OTCMKTS:NTDTY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. NTT DATA had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 4.65%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.49 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NTT DATA will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut NTT DATA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

NTT DATA Corp. engages in the development and integration of information technology (IT) and data communication systems. It operates through the following segments: Public and Social Infrastructure, Financial, Enterprise and Solutions, North America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) and Latin America (LATAM), and Others.

