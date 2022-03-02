Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 522,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,460 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.08% of Northrim BanCorp worth $22,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 148.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 72,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,120,000 after acquiring an additional 43,550 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 141,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,036,000 after acquiring an additional 11,537 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 18,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NRIM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northrim BanCorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Northrim BanCorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

In related news, Director David W. Karp purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.35 per share, for a total transaction of $108,375.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Jed W. Ballard sold 1,319 shares of Northrim BanCorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total transaction of $57,165.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NRIM stock opened at $43.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $270.87 million, a P/E ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.90. Northrim BanCorp, Inc. has a one year low of $38.42 and a one year high of $48.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.40.

Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.07). Northrim BanCorp had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 27.41%. Research analysts forecast that Northrim BanCorp, Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This is a boost from Northrim BanCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Northrim BanCorp’s payout ratio is presently 25.33%.

Northrim Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides personal, business and commercial banking products and services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The Community Banking segment offers loan and deposit products to business and consumer customers in the company’s market areas.

