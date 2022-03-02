Northland Power (TSE:NPI) PT Raised to C$43.00 at CIBC

Northland Power (TSE:NPI – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by CIBC from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the solar energy provider’s stock. CIBC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 3.71% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Northland Power to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$44.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Monday, January 17th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$55.00 price target on shares of Northland Power in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$47.75 to C$42.25 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. CSFB set a C$52.00 price target on shares of Northland Power and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$43.00 price target on shares of Northland Power in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$46.71.

Shares of NPI stock opened at C$41.46 on Monday. Northland Power has a one year low of C$34.95 and a one year high of C$47.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$36.62 and its 200 day moving average is C$38.97. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 281.39, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

