Northern Dynasty Minerals (TSE:NDM) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals (TSE:NDM – Get Rating) (NYSE:NAK) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a C$1.10 target price on the mining company’s stock.

Shares of NDM stock opened at C$0.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$251.63 million and a P/E ratio of -6.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.49. The company has a current ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Northern Dynasty Minerals has a 12-month low of C$0.37 and a 12-month high of C$1.00.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the United States. Its principal mineral property is the Pebble copper-gold-molybdenum project comprising 2,402 mineral claims that covers an area of approximately 417 square miles located in southwest Alaska. The company was formerly known as Northern Dynasty Explorations Ltd.

