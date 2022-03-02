NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) PT Lowered to €48.30 at Morgan Stanley

NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from €48.40 ($54.38) to €48.30 ($54.27) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

NNGRY has been the topic of several other reports. HSBC downgraded NN Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup cut shares of NN Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of NN Group in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of NN Group from €52.50 ($58.99) to €56.50 ($63.48) in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of NN Group from €42.00 ($47.19) to €45.00 ($50.56) in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NN Group has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.93.

Get NN Group alerts:

Shares of NNGRY opened at $22.25 on Tuesday. NN Group has a one year low of $22.13 and a one year high of $30.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.77.

NN Group NV engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Netherlands Life, Netherlands Non-Life, Insurance Europe, Japan Life, Asset Management, and Others. The Netherlands Life segment offers a range of group life and individual life insurance products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NN Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NN Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.