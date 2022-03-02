NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) Lifted to “Buy” at HSBC

NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY – Get Rating) was upgraded by HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on NN Group from €52.50 ($58.99) to €56.50 ($63.48) in a report on Monday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on NN Group from €48.40 ($54.38) to €48.30 ($54.27) in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NN Group in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Citigroup lowered NN Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on NN Group from €42.00 ($47.19) to €45.00 ($50.56) in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.93.

OTCMKTS NNGRY opened at $22.25 on Wednesday. NN Group has a fifty-two week low of $22.13 and a fifty-two week high of $30.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.77.

NN Group NV engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Netherlands Life, Netherlands Non-Life, Insurance Europe, Japan Life, Asset Management, and Others. The Netherlands Life segment offers a range of group life and individual life insurance products.

