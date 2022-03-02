Nimiq (NIM) Price Up 15.2% This Week

Nimiq (CURRENCY:NIM) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. Nimiq has a total market capitalization of $26.16 million and approximately $1.17 million worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Nimiq has traded 15.2% higher against the US dollar. One Nimiq coin can currently be bought for about $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,782.66 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,937.87 or 0.06710111 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $110.50 or 0.00252383 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $320.54 or 0.00732113 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00013569 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.36 or 0.00067061 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00007449 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $178.09 or 0.00406749 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $123.18 or 0.00281345 BTC.

Nimiq Coin Profile

Nimiq (NIM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 9,614,934,917 coins and its circulating supply is 9,000,684,917 coins. The official website for Nimiq is nimiq.com. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Nimiq is medium.com/nimiq-network. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nimiq is a browser-based blockchain & ecosystem Written in Javascript ES6 designed to make cryptocurrency easier for the end-user. Using WebRTC and WebSocket connections, Nimiq's ecosystem native to the web, allowing users to sync in seconds and to mine directly from the browser. The NIM token was rebranded from the NET and it's the native token that powers the Nimiq Blockchain. Regarding the block reward reduction, it starts with 4965 NIM and is reduced in a curved fashion proportional to the block height and remaining Nimiq supply. The reward remains constant once a certain block height is reached. “

Nimiq Coin Trading

