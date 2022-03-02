NIKE, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.31 (NYSE:NKE)

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 10th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.305 per share by the footwear maker on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th.

NIKE has increased its dividend payment by 11.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 21 consecutive years. NIKE has a dividend payout ratio of 25.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect NIKE to earn $4.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.22 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.7%.

NYSE:NKE opened at $132.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $209.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.96. NIKE has a twelve month low of $125.44 and a twelve month high of $179.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.61.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. NIKE had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NIKE will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total transaction of $14,639,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 1,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total value of $300,162.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 112,537 shares of company stock worth $16,712,912 over the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in NIKE by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,763 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,627,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 9,950 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth $212,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 3,660 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 37,138 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $6,190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039 shares during the period. 64.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NKE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a $176.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $200.00 price target on NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Truist Financial started coverage on NIKE in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $184.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.32.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

