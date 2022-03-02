NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Acquired by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 508 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the third quarter worth $31,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 201.0% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the second quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the second quarter valued at $61,000. 75.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO James L. Robo bought 64,691 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $77.26 per share, with a total value of $4,998,026.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.29, for a total value of $1,097,113.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 73,691 shares of company stock worth $5,648,077. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 422,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,767,066. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $81.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.57. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.33 and a 12 month high of $93.73. The company has a market capitalization of $151.74 billion, a PE ratio of 42.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.39.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 20.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 85.08%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NEE shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.57.

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

