New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
New Concept Energy stock opened at $2.95 on Wednesday. New Concept Energy has a twelve month low of $2.21 and a twelve month high of $9.41.
About New Concept Energy (Get Rating)
