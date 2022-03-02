Nevro (NVRO) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Nevro (NYSE: NVRO) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/25/2022 – Nevro had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $97.00 to $72.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/25/2022 – Nevro had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $76.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/24/2022 – Nevro had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $116.00 to $90.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/24/2022 – Nevro had its price target lowered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $105.00 to $85.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/24/2022 – Nevro had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $92.00 to $65.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/12/2022 – Nevro had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $118.00 to $97.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/7/2022 – Nevro was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $100.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $140.00.

1/3/2022 – Nevro had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $115.00 to $90.00.

Nevro stock opened at $73.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of -19.63 and a beta of 1.10. Nevro Corp. has a twelve month low of $60.59 and a twelve month high of $182.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 6.46 and a quick ratio of 5.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.27.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86). The company had revenue of $102.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.70 million. Nevro had a negative net margin of 33.95% and a negative return on equity of 33.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nevro Corp. will post -2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Nevro news, Director Kevin C. Oboyle acquired 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $83.78 per share, with a total value of $201,072.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Nevro by 105,400.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,495 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 9,486 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its position in Nevro by 14.3% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 434,359 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $50,551,000 after acquiring an additional 54,302 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Nevro by 4.3% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 269,055 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $44,606,000 after acquiring an additional 11,199 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Nevro by 35.0% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,534 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Nevro by 28.4% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,369,034 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $159,328,000 after acquiring an additional 302,849 shares in the last quarter.

Nevro Corp. engages in the provision of medical devices. The firm focuses on providing products that improve the quality of life of patients suffering from debilitating chronic pain. It develops and commercializes senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

