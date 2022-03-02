Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Takes Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. purchased a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 630 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SHW. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 252.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 47,273 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $12,880,000 after acquiring an additional 33,848 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 3,067 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 123.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,950,247 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $803,794,000 after buying an additional 1,629,745 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 331 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 221.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 77,064 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $20,996,000 after buying an additional 53,088 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SHW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $394.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. UBS Group boosted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet lowered Sherwin-Williams from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $355.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $353.97.

In other news, CEO John G. Morikis acquired 2,000 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $259.55 per share, for a total transaction of $519,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $253.91 per share, with a total value of $253,910.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHW stock opened at $255.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $218.06 and a fifty-two week high of $354.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $300.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $308.15. The firm has a market cap of $66.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.71, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.14.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 78.98%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a positive change from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

About Sherwin-Williams (Get Rating)

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

