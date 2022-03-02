Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Sells 1,700 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. cut its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $1,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,454,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,576,404,000 after purchasing an additional 252,370 shares in the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP raised its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 18,713,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,516,365,000 after purchasing an additional 908,972 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 141.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,928,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,022,000 after purchasing an additional 3,475,139 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,675,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,842,000 after purchasing an additional 156,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,615,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,029,000 after purchasing an additional 106,808 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MKC opened at $96.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $25.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.68. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $77.85 and a fifty-two week high of $103.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.08.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 19.01%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MKC shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Argus upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.80.

In other news, insider Brendan M. Foley sold 39,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.76, for a total transaction of $3,987,407.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lisa Manzone sold 34,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.11, for a total transaction of $3,308,731.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 172,442 shares of company stock worth $17,127,439. Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Co, Inc is engaged in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, French’s, Frank’s RedHot, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor, and DaQiao.

