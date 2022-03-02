Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Decreases Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lowered its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Chubb by 282.4% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Chubb by 230.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Chubb in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Chubb in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chubb stock opened at $199.54 on Wednesday. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $155.07 and a fifty-two week high of $211.78. The firm has a market cap of $85.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $198.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $190.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.54. Chubb had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 20.41%. The company had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 14.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 16.61%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CB. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Chubb from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Chubb from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Chubb from $189.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Chubb in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Chubb from $227.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $215.13.

In related news, COO John W. Keogh sold 28,494 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.23, for a total value of $5,163,967.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 901 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.39, for a total value of $184,155.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,005 shares of company stock valued at $5,473,765. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

