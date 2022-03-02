Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Acquired by Carret Asset Management LLC

Carret Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,219 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $6,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the third quarter valued at approximately $538,314,000. Gobi Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the third quarter worth $510,468,000. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the third quarter worth $388,262,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 52.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,789,412 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,092,150,000 after buying an additional 616,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the third quarter worth $247,051,000. 81.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Netflix alerts:

In related news, CEO Reed Hastings acquired 46,900 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $390.08 per share, with a total value of $18,294,752.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX traded down $8.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $377.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,900,191. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $351.46 and a fifty-two week high of $700.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.63, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $471.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $566.11.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.71 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 35.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NFLX shares. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $720.00 to $555.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. UBS Group dropped their target price on Netflix from $690.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird downgraded Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $575.00 to $420.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Bank of America dropped their target price on Netflix from $750.00 to $605.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $400.00 target price (down previously from $450.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $541.94.

Netflix Profile (Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.