Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Price Target Lowered to $17.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $24.00 to $17.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

NKTR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $80.00 to $54.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nektar Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.63.

Shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock opened at $10.98 on Tuesday. Nektar Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $9.31 and a 12 month high of $24.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.82.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $25.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.33 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 52.45% and a negative net margin of 493.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.65) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Nektar Therapeutics news, SVP John Northcott sold 4,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total value of $53,129.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan Zalevsky sold 10,912 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total value of $119,486.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 38,186 shares of company stock worth $418,137. 2.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 2.2% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 28,772 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 0.4% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 200,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,606,000 after buying an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 1.8% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 49,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 7.3% in the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 14,832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 0.4% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 302,128 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

Nektar Therapeutics is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need. Its research and development pipeline of new investigational drugs includes therapies for oncology, immunology and virology. The firm focuses on using new chemistry approaches to make medicines to treat cancer and auto-immune disease.

