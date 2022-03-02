Needham & Company LLC Lowers PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) Price Target to $62.00

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $65.00 to $62.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 49.79% from the stock’s current price.

PAR has been the subject of several other reports. BTIG Research reduced their target price on PAR Technology from $110.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised PAR Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PAR Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.80.

PAR stock opened at $41.39 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.86. PAR Technology has a fifty-two week low of $33.21 and a fifty-two week high of $90.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a current ratio of 4.90. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.92 and a beta of 1.99.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The software maker reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.34. PAR Technology had a negative return on equity of 17.51% and a negative net margin of 24.30%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.37) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that PAR Technology will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of PAR Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $170,987,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 303.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 792,558 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,823,000 after buying an additional 596,068 shares during the last quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP acquired a new stake in PAR Technology during the third quarter valued at $28,902,000. Light Street Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of PAR Technology by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. Light Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,014,487 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,534,000 after purchasing an additional 347,823 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 12.4% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,977,367 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $183,138,000 after buying an additional 328,516 shares in the last quarter.

PAR Technology Corp. engages in the provision of software and hardware support services for the hospitality industry. It operates through the Restaurant/Retail and Government segments. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) software, hardware, back-office software, systems, services, and integrated technical solutions to the restaurant and retail industries.

