Needham & Company LLC Lowers Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) Price Target to $33.00

Mar 2nd, 2022

Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $36.00 to $33.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 78.19% from the stock’s current price.

GTBIF has been the subject of several other reports. Benchmark reduced their target price on Green Thumb Industries from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Green Thumb Industries in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Green Thumb Industries from $50.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday. Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Green Thumb Industries in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, cut their price objective on Green Thumb Industries from C$56.00 to C$53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.08.

Green Thumb Industries stock opened at $18.52 on Wednesday. Green Thumb Industries has a 52 week low of $16.66 and a 52 week high of $37.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.93.

Green Thumb Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Green Thumb Industries Inc manufactures, distributes, and sells various cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. It offers cannabis flower; and processed and packaged products, including concentrates, edibles, and topical and other cannabis products under the Rythm, Dogwalkers, The Feel Collection, incredibles, Dr.

