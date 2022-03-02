National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) Price Target Cut to $65.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of National Vision in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of National Vision from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of National Vision from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $59.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Bank of America lowered shares of National Vision from a buy rating to an underperform rating and reduced their target price for the company from $63.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of National Vision from $58.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $57.11.
Shares of EYE opened at $36.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 25.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.51. National Vision has a fifty-two week low of $34.70 and a fifty-two week high of $65.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.
National Vision announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, November 29th that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in National Vision during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in National Vision during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in National Vision during the 3rd quarter worth $82,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in National Vision during the 4th quarter worth $146,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in National Vision during the 4th quarter worth $214,000.
About National Vision (Get Rating)
National Vision Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of optical products. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Host, Legacy, and Corporate/Other. The Owned and Host segment consists of America’s Best and Eyeglass World brands. The Legacy segment includes inventory and lab processing services.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on National Vision (EYE)
- 3 Defense Stocks to Consider During the Russia-Ukraine Conflict
- Pilgrim’s Pride Stock is Sprouting
- A Member of the Silent Majority? 4 Best Politically Conservative ETFs
- Golden Opportunities: 3 Ways to Play Surging Gold Prices
- Institutions Buy The Dips In Freshpet
Receive News & Ratings for National Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Vision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.