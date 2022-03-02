National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. National Vision had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 6.17%. The firm had revenue of $477.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $457.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. National Vision updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.030-$1.100 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $1.03-1.10 EPS.
NASDAQ EYE traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $36.78. The company had a trading volume of 3,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 857,890. National Vision has a 52 week low of $34.70 and a 52 week high of $65.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.68, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.78.
National Vision declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, November 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EYE shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on National Vision from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of National Vision in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on National Vision from $58.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on National Vision from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on National Vision from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, National Vision presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.11.
National Vision Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of optical products. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Host, Legacy, and Corporate/Other. The Owned and Host segment consists of America’s Best and Eyeglass World brands. The Legacy segment includes inventory and lab processing services.
