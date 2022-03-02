National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. National Vision had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 6.17%. The firm had revenue of $477.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $457.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. National Vision updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.030-$1.100 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $1.03-1.10 EPS.

NASDAQ EYE traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $36.78. The company had a trading volume of 3,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 857,890. National Vision has a 52 week low of $34.70 and a 52 week high of $65.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.68, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.78.

National Vision declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, November 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EYE. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Vision during the 4th quarter valued at about $610,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of National Vision by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 75,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,601,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of National Vision by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 113,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,455,000 after acquiring an additional 3,013 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of National Vision by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 204,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,163,000 after acquiring an additional 3,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of National Vision by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 179,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,615,000 after acquiring an additional 43,234 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EYE shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on National Vision from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of National Vision in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on National Vision from $58.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on National Vision from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on National Vision from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, National Vision presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.11.

National Vision Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of optical products. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Host, Legacy, and Corporate/Other. The Owned and Host segment consists of America’s Best and Eyeglass World brands. The Legacy segment includes inventory and lab processing services.

