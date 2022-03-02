National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK) Shares Gap Down to $83.50

National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $83.50, but opened at $78.03. National Presto Industries shares last traded at $79.14, with a volume of 838 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet cut National Presto Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $82.38. The firm has a market cap of $559.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 0.60.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $4.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a yield of 5.47%. This is a boost from National Presto Industries’s previous annual dividend of $1.00. National Presto Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.38%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in National Presto Industries by 229.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 454 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in shares of National Presto Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of National Presto Industries by 86,750.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,737 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of National Presto Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of National Presto Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.48% of the company’s stock.

National Presto Industries Company Profile (NYSE:NPK)

National Presto Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of housewares, small appliances, defense and absorbent products. It operates through the following segments: Housewares/Small Appliances, Defense Products and Safety. The Housewares/Small Appliance segment distributes pressure cookers and canners, kitchen electrics and comfort appliances.

