National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK) Shares Gap Down to $83.50

National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $83.50, but opened at $78.03. National Presto Industries shares last traded at $79.14, with a volume of 838 shares traded.
Separately, TheStreet cut National Presto Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th.
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $82.38. The firm has a market cap of $559.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 0.60.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in National Presto Industries by 229.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 454 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in shares of National Presto Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of National Presto Industries by 86,750.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,737 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of National Presto Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of National Presto Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.48% of the company’s stock.
National Presto Industries Company Profile (NYSE:NPK)
National Presto Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of housewares, small appliances, defense and absorbent products. It operates through the following segments: Housewares/Small Appliances, Defense Products and Safety. The Housewares/Small Appliance segment distributes pressure cookers and canners, kitchen electrics and comfort appliances.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on National Presto Industries (NPK)
- 3 Defense Stocks to Consider During the Russia-Ukraine Conflict
- Pilgrim’s Pride Stock is Sprouting
- Golden Opportunities: 3 Ways to Play Surging Gold Prices
- A Member of the Silent Majority? 4 Best Politically Conservative ETFs
- A Tasty Opportunity For Shares Of Wendy’s
Receive News & Ratings for National Presto Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Presto Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.